Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,332 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.