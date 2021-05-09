Jarvis+ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $504,884.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $504,884.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

