JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JCDXF. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $27.76 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

