Jean F. Holloway Sells 6,618 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.