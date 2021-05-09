Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €32.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.56 ($38.30).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €42.67 ($50.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €39.33 ($46.27).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

