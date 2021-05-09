Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nickel Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICMF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Nickel Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Company Profile

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.