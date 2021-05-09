Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

UAA stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

