JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6-$48.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.92 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. JFrog has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.