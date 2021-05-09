JMP Securities Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $135.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

