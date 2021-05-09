Jobchain Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $277,855.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

