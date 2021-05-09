Joe Mangion Buys 10,093 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Joe Mangion bought 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

Shares of AFC Energy stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £441.12 million and a PE ratio of -75.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a current ratio of 24.34. AFC Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23).

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.