John L. Hennessy Sells 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GOOG stock opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,944.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

