Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 31,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average daily volume of 3,175 call options.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 877.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

