JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $334,000 Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 530.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 871,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

