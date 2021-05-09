JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $340,000 Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Construction Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

