JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

In related news, Director James George Robinson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

