JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $349,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Wipro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

