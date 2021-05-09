JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Earthstone Energy worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $749.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

