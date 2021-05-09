JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $134.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Allstate by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Allstate by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

