JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SOLVY opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Solvay has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

