JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (LON:JCH) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 741.06 ($9.68), with a volume of 52847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

Specifically, insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £483.12 ($631.20). Also, insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £4,973.10 ($6,497.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,122.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 700.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 641.66. The stock has a market cap of £433.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

