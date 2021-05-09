JTC (LON:JTC) PT Raised to GBX 795

JTC (LON:JTC) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th.

JTC stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 633.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market cap of £812.32 million and a PE ratio of 73.67. JTC has a 1-year low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 683.65 ($8.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. JTC’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

