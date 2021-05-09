JUST Hits Market Cap of $297.11 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $297.11 million and $317.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00249689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.97 or 0.01223095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00789395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,340.79 or 1.00052021 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

