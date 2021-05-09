JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Redfin by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $56.96 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.