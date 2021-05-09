JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $701.00 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $138.42 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

