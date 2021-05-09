JustInvest LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE:BR opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.