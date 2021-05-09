JustInvest LLC Invests $356,000 in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOT opened at $47.90 on Friday. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

