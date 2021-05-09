JustInvest LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.23 and its 200 day moving average is $419.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

