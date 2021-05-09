JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.