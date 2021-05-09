KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $124,200.00 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Yea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00.

KALV opened at $25.22 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,206,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.