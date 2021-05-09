Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

KRTX opened at $114.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,740,050. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

