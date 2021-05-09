Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 19,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 33,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Kaya in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.89 price target for the company.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

