KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 4,278 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Greif by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

