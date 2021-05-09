KBC Group NV Buys 1,793 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of -80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.