KBC Group NV Has $200,000 Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Ocwen Financial worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The company has a market cap of $271.50 million, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

