KBC Group NV Has $309,000 Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 95.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224,204 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aegion were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,559 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the first quarter worth $3,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 53.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Aegion Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $922.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

