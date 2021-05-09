KBC Group NV Increases Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $842.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $39.08.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.