KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vontier were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

