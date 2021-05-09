KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

