KBC Group NV Sells 2,271 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in EPR Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

