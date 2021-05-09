Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY21 guidance to $4.07-4.11 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.070-4.110 EPS.

Shares of K traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.95. 3,926,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,897. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

