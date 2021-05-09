Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,068 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8,349.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

K opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

