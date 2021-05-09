Key Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $339.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.