KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Federal Signal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.