KeyCorp Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Shares of FMC opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 34.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FMC by 8.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

