KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,003,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 40,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

