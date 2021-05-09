KeyCorp Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $42.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.08.

RRR stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

