KeyCorp Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

