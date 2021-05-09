Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

KIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

