Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ KC opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

